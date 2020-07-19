All apartments in Fairfax County
Find more places like 4715 HOLLY AVENUE.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4715 HOLLY AVENUE

4715 Holly Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4715 Holly Avenue, Fairfax County, VA 22030

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully renovated! FABULOUS IN-LAW SUITE ON LOWER LEVEL! - or just have a great entertainment/family space! Full kitchen on the main level with dining/living space, master suite with attached full bath and 2 additional bedrooms and 1 additional full bath. Lower level includes kitchenette with full size refrigerator & dishwasher; family/rec room, and 2 additional bedrooms & 2 more full baths (1 bedroom ensuite), plus nice sized laundry area! Sited on treed 1 1/2 acre lot includes 2 storage sheds! Generous parking includes curved front driveway. Convenient loction - near Wegmans, Fair Oaks Mall and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 9 spaces/unit.

