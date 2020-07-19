4715 HOLLY AVENUE

Amenities

Beautifully renovated! FABULOUS IN-LAW SUITE ON LOWER LEVEL! - or just have a great entertainment/family space! Full kitchen on the main level with dining/living space, master suite with attached full bath and 2 additional bedrooms and 1 additional full bath. Lower level includes kitchenette with full size refrigerator & dishwasher; family/rec room, and 2 additional bedrooms & 2 more full baths (1 bedroom ensuite), plus nice sized laundry area! Sited on treed 1 1/2 acre lot includes 2 storage sheds! Generous parking includes curved front driveway. Convenient loction - near Wegmans, Fair Oaks Mall and more!