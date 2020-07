Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Cathedral Ceilings in living and dining rooms, 2 story foyer, transum and bay windows, eat-in kitchen, french doors leading to large deck off family room, 2 car garage, side by side Washer, Dryer in basement. House backs to trees and sits in Pipestem. Master has separate shower, jetted tub and walk-in closet. Recreation Center with pool, tennis courts, and other amenities! Excellent Schools! Neat, Clean, and ready to move in.