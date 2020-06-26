12631 PLOW COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool guest suite hot tub media room tennis court

This Spacious & Elegant Cul-de-sac Home is conveniently located off Fairfax County Pkwy & Hwy 29! Some highlights of the open floor plan are the newer Gourmet Kitchen, main level master, lower level guest suite, breakfast room leading to deck & oversized lower level recreation room! Lots of windows & located off the trail.. this is a stunning area of Fairfax! Enjoy the Hampton Forest pool, jog paths, tennis courts & amenities just minutes from the Dulles corridor, Wegmans, theatre, shopping & restaurants!