Fairfax County, VA
12631 PLOW COURT
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12631 PLOW COURT

12631 Plow Court · No Longer Available
Location

12631 Plow Court, Fairfax County, VA 22030

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
guest suite
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
guest suite
hot tub
media room
tennis court
This Spacious & Elegant Cul-de-sac Home is conveniently located off Fairfax County Pkwy & Hwy 29! Some highlights of the open floor plan are the newer Gourmet Kitchen, main level master, lower level guest suite, breakfast room leading to deck & oversized lower level recreation room! Lots of windows & located off the trail.. this is a stunning area of Fairfax! Enjoy the Hampton Forest pool, jog paths, tennis courts & amenities just minutes from the Dulles corridor, Wegmans, theatre, shopping & restaurants!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12631 PLOW COURT have any available units?
12631 PLOW COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairfax County, VA.
What amenities does 12631 PLOW COURT have?
Some of 12631 PLOW COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12631 PLOW COURT currently offering any rent specials?
12631 PLOW COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12631 PLOW COURT pet-friendly?
No, 12631 PLOW COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfax County.
Does 12631 PLOW COURT offer parking?
No, 12631 PLOW COURT does not offer parking.
Does 12631 PLOW COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12631 PLOW COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12631 PLOW COURT have a pool?
Yes, 12631 PLOW COURT has a pool.
Does 12631 PLOW COURT have accessible units?
No, 12631 PLOW COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 12631 PLOW COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12631 PLOW COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 12631 PLOW COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 12631 PLOW COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
