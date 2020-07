Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry bathtub oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities car wash area clubhouse courtyard gym parking pool racquetball court bbq/grill garage package receiving tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court coffee bar dog grooming area dog park e-payments hot tub online portal trash valet

Wheelhouse of Fair Oaks offers comfortable and luxurious Fairfax VA apartments for rent. These Virginia apartment rentals have been thoughtfully designed to cater to all the needs of the residents that occupy them. Residents of our community can enjoy a wide variety of services in the neighborhood. The surrounding city of Fairfax is filled with amazing services such as hotels, schools, medical facilities, travel agencies, salons, and other businesses. There is also a vast multitude of entertainment options available to our apartment residents, such as golf clubs, movie theatres, shopping malls, restaurants and more.