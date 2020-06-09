All apartments in Fair Oaks
Find more places like 4703 CARONIA WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fair Oaks, VA
/
4703 CARONIA WAY
Last updated January 10 2020 at 11:26 PM

4703 CARONIA WAY

4703 Caronia Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fair Oaks
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

4703 Caronia Way, Fair Oaks, VA 22030

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
EXCEPTIONAL Property for Rental; Available now! Well maintained 3 Bedroom/2/1 Bath Townhome ~ Excellent location to Rt 66; Rt 29; FFX Parkway; Fairfax Corner& Fair Lakes with all the amenities of shopping, dining & entertainment convenient to this location. Enjoy cooking in this large open light kitchen ~ Privacy of Upper Level Bedrooms ~ Walk in level Recreation Room with Woodburning Fireplace ~ Large Deck off the kitchen for relaxing & entertaining ~ Ask your agent for a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4703 CARONIA WAY have any available units?
4703 CARONIA WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
What amenities does 4703 CARONIA WAY have?
Some of 4703 CARONIA WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4703 CARONIA WAY currently offering any rent specials?
4703 CARONIA WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4703 CARONIA WAY pet-friendly?
No, 4703 CARONIA WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks.
Does 4703 CARONIA WAY offer parking?
Yes, 4703 CARONIA WAY offers parking.
Does 4703 CARONIA WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4703 CARONIA WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4703 CARONIA WAY have a pool?
No, 4703 CARONIA WAY does not have a pool.
Does 4703 CARONIA WAY have accessible units?
No, 4703 CARONIA WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 4703 CARONIA WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 4703 CARONIA WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4703 CARONIA WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 4703 CARONIA WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Finley at Fairfax Corner
4457 Oakdale Crescent Ct
Fair Oaks, VA 22030
The Lincoln At Fair Oaks
12167 Lincoln Lake Way
Fair Oaks, VA 22030
The Reserve at Fairfax Corner
11727 Fairfax Woods Way
Fair Oaks, VA 22030
Wheelhouse of Fair Oaks
12105 Polo Dr
Fair Oaks, VA 22033
Gables Centerpointe
12190 Waveland St
Fair Oaks, VA 22033
The Windsor at Fair Lakes
4106 Brickell Dr
Fair Oaks, VA 22033

Similar Pages

Fair Oaks 1 BedroomsFair Oaks 2 Bedrooms
Fair Oaks Apartments with ParkingFair Oaks Cheap Places
Fair Oaks Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VA
Woodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VAOakton, VAMerrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VAAspen Hill, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia