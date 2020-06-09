4703 CARONIA WAY

Amenities

patio / balcony garage clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

EXCEPTIONAL Property for Rental; Available now! Well maintained 3 Bedroom/2/1 Bath Townhome ~ Excellent location to Rt 66; Rt 29; FFX Parkway; Fairfax Corner& Fair Lakes with all the amenities of shopping, dining & entertainment convenient to this location. Enjoy cooking in this large open light kitchen ~ Privacy of Upper Level Bedrooms ~ Walk in level Recreation Room with Woodburning Fireplace ~ Large Deck off the kitchen for relaxing & entertaining ~ Ask your agent for a showing today!