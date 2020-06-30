4529 MONMOUTH STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

WHAT IS YOUR HOUSING NEW YEAR'S RESOLUTION? Bigger can be better! Appreciate the size of the rooms because this is a wide and deep home so, for example, the 2nd and 3rd bedrooms are larger than you'll expect. The large living room with 12' ceilings and a wall of ceiling-to-floor windows, (that face trees), will impress you and your friends when you entertain. Check out your spacious kitchen with gas cooking, an island big enough to prep, sit around and eat, and space to spare. There's a casual sitting area and still room for the kitchen table for 6.Head to the bedroom level and stretch out in the large master, spread out your clothes in the the big walk-in closet, and enjoy the features of the master bath. More? Enjoy the convenience of the laundry is on the bedroom level. The ground level in the back includes a family room with gas fireplace, wet bar with andunder-counter fridge, full bath for weekend guests, and a walk-out to the patio within a fenced back yard. Community located conveniently near the Fairfax Government Center, off Rts 29 and Fairfax County Parkway. Walking distance to Eagle View Elementary School. Ready to make the move? If you have a dog or cat the landlord will consider a single pet on a case-by-case basis. Lease period minimum of 1 year.