All apartments in Fair Oaks
Find more places like 4529 MONMOUTH STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fair Oaks, VA
/
4529 MONMOUTH STREET
Last updated January 16 2020 at 7:47 AM

4529 MONMOUTH STREET

4529 Monmouth St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fair Oaks
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

4529 Monmouth St, Fair Oaks, VA 22030

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
WHAT IS YOUR HOUSING NEW YEAR'S RESOLUTION? Bigger can be better! Appreciate the size of the rooms because this is a wide and deep home so, for example, the 2nd and 3rd bedrooms are larger than you'll expect. The large living room with 12' ceilings and a wall of ceiling-to-floor windows, (that face trees), will impress you and your friends when you entertain. Check out your spacious kitchen with gas cooking, an island big enough to prep, sit around and eat, and space to spare. There's a casual sitting area and still room for the kitchen table for 6.Head to the bedroom level and stretch out in the large master, spread out your clothes in the the big walk-in closet, and enjoy the features of the master bath. More? Enjoy the convenience of the laundry is on the bedroom level. The ground level in the back includes a family room with gas fireplace, wet bar with andunder-counter fridge, full bath for weekend guests, and a walk-out to the patio within a fenced back yard. Community located conveniently near the Fairfax Government Center, off Rts 29 and Fairfax County Parkway. Walking distance to Eagle View Elementary School. Ready to make the move? If you have a dog or cat the landlord will consider a single pet on a case-by-case basis. Lease period minimum of 1 year.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4529 MONMOUTH STREET have any available units?
4529 MONMOUTH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
What amenities does 4529 MONMOUTH STREET have?
Some of 4529 MONMOUTH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4529 MONMOUTH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
4529 MONMOUTH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4529 MONMOUTH STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 4529 MONMOUTH STREET is pet friendly.
Does 4529 MONMOUTH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 4529 MONMOUTH STREET offers parking.
Does 4529 MONMOUTH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4529 MONMOUTH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4529 MONMOUTH STREET have a pool?
No, 4529 MONMOUTH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 4529 MONMOUTH STREET have accessible units?
No, 4529 MONMOUTH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 4529 MONMOUTH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4529 MONMOUTH STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 4529 MONMOUTH STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 4529 MONMOUTH STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Reserve at Fairfax Corner
11727 Fairfax Woods Way
Fair Oaks, VA 22030
The Lincoln At Fair Oaks
12167 Lincoln Lake Way
Fair Oaks, VA 22030
Wheelhouse of Fair Oaks
12105 Polo Dr
Fair Oaks, VA 22033
Gables Centerpointe
12190 Waveland St
Fair Oaks, VA 22033
Finley at Fairfax Corner
4457 Oakdale Crescent Ct
Fair Oaks, VA 22030
The Windsor at Fair Lakes
4106 Brickell Dr
Fair Oaks, VA 22033

Similar Pages

Fair Oaks 1 BedroomsFair Oaks 2 Bedrooms
Fair Oaks Apartments with ParkingFair Oaks Cheap Places
Fair Oaks Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VA
Woodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VAOakton, VAMerrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VAAspen Hill, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia