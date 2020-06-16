4493 MONMOUTH STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Well-maintained large two car garage townhouse in great location at Fairfax county. Hardwood floor in main level, granite kitchen countertop, beautiful kitchen cabinet, extended dinnering room, outdoor deck facing wood back for enjoyment with privacy. Large high ceiling finished lower level for entertainment. Please follow the CDC guideline to show the property ( wear facial mask, gloves, shoecover and social distance when showing). please refer to the Rental Application Instruction in Brighmls listing Document section when submitting the rental application. Available to move in August 1. No showing between 12 to 2pm and after 6pm.