Last updated June 22 2020 at 12:03 PM

4493 MONMOUTH STREET

4493 Monmouth St · (571) 278-3678
Location

4493 Monmouth St, Fair Oaks, VA 22030

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,950

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2436 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well-maintained large two car garage townhouse in great location at Fairfax county. Hardwood floor in main level, granite kitchen countertop, beautiful kitchen cabinet, extended dinnering room, outdoor deck facing wood back for enjoyment with privacy. Large high ceiling finished lower level for entertainment. Please follow the CDC guideline to show the property ( wear facial mask, gloves, shoecover and social distance when showing). please refer to the Rental Application Instruction in Brighmls listing Document section when submitting the rental application. Available to move in August 1. No showing between 12 to 2pm and after 6pm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4493 MONMOUTH STREET have any available units?
4493 MONMOUTH STREET has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4493 MONMOUTH STREET have?
Some of 4493 MONMOUTH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4493 MONMOUTH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
4493 MONMOUTH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4493 MONMOUTH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 4493 MONMOUTH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks.
Does 4493 MONMOUTH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 4493 MONMOUTH STREET offers parking.
Does 4493 MONMOUTH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4493 MONMOUTH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4493 MONMOUTH STREET have a pool?
No, 4493 MONMOUTH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 4493 MONMOUTH STREET have accessible units?
No, 4493 MONMOUTH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 4493 MONMOUTH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4493 MONMOUTH STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 4493 MONMOUTH STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 4493 MONMOUTH STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
