4481 MONMOUTH STREET

This home shines with new updates including refinished hardwood floors, fresh carpet, new refrigerator, and recent microwave. Modern floor plan with the gourmet kitchen with marble counter tops. Deck with wood view. Luxury master bath with soaking tub and separate shower. Laundry on upper level. Ample parking with 2 car driveway and 2 car garage. Finished walk out basement with fireplace and full bath. Patio with fenced rear yard. 3 bedrooms and 3 1/2 baths. Central location next to Fairfax County Gov't Center. No pets or smokers. Available for move in at the end of February.