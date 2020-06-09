All apartments in Fair Oaks
Find more places like 4481 MONMOUTH STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fair Oaks, VA
/
4481 MONMOUTH STREET
Last updated March 9 2020 at 6:10 AM

4481 MONMOUTH STREET

4481 Monmouth St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fair Oaks
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

4481 Monmouth St, Fair Oaks, VA 22030

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This home shines with new updates including refinished hardwood floors, fresh carpet, new refrigerator, and recent microwave. Modern floor plan with the gourmet kitchen with marble counter tops. Deck with wood view. Luxury master bath with soaking tub and separate shower. Laundry on upper level. Ample parking with 2 car driveway and 2 car garage. Finished walk out basement with fireplace and full bath. Patio with fenced rear yard. 3 bedrooms and 3 1/2 baths. Central location next to Fairfax County Gov't Center. No pets or smokers. Available for move in at the end of February.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4481 MONMOUTH STREET have any available units?
4481 MONMOUTH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
What amenities does 4481 MONMOUTH STREET have?
Some of 4481 MONMOUTH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4481 MONMOUTH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
4481 MONMOUTH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4481 MONMOUTH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 4481 MONMOUTH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks.
Does 4481 MONMOUTH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 4481 MONMOUTH STREET does offer parking.
Does 4481 MONMOUTH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4481 MONMOUTH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4481 MONMOUTH STREET have a pool?
No, 4481 MONMOUTH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 4481 MONMOUTH STREET have accessible units?
No, 4481 MONMOUTH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 4481 MONMOUTH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4481 MONMOUTH STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 4481 MONMOUTH STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 4481 MONMOUTH STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Finley at Fairfax Corner
4457 Oakdale Crescent Ct
Fair Oaks, VA 22030
The Reserve at Fairfax Corner
11727 Fairfax Woods Way
Fair Oaks, VA 22030
The Windsor at Fair Lakes
4106 Brickell Dr
Fair Oaks, VA 22033
The Lincoln At Fair Oaks
12167 Lincoln Lake Way
Fair Oaks, VA 22030
Gables Centerpointe
12190 Waveland St
Fair Oaks, VA 22033
Wheelhouse of Fair Oaks
12105 Polo Dr
Fair Oaks, VA 22033

Similar Pages

Fair Oaks 1 BedroomsFair Oaks 2 Bedrooms
Fair Oaks Apartments with ParkingFair Oaks Cheap Places
Fair Oaks Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VA
Woodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VAOakton, VAMerrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VAAspen Hill, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia