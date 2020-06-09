4461 MONMOUTH STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous 3 BR, 2.5 BA, 2 car garage luxury townhome in sought after Fair Chase. Gourmet kitchen with cherry hardwood floors, granite counters, stainless steel appliances & 42" maple cabinets. Spacious deck off kitchen overlooking woods. Spacious living room with crown molding. Fully finished basement with high ceiling, fireplace, full bathroom and walk out to fully fenced backyard. Laundry at bedroom level. Huge MBR with walk in closet, and luxury MBA with soaking tub, separate shower, dual vanity. Neutral and NEW (2018) carpet and paint throughout.