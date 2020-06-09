All apartments in Fair Oaks
4461 MONMOUTH STREET
4461 MONMOUTH STREET

4461 Monmouth St · No Longer Available
Location

4461 Monmouth St, Fair Oaks, VA 22030

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous 3 BR, 2.5 BA, 2 car garage luxury townhome in sought after Fair Chase. Gourmet kitchen with cherry hardwood floors, granite counters, stainless steel appliances & 42" maple cabinets. Spacious deck off kitchen overlooking woods. Spacious living room with crown molding. Fully finished basement with high ceiling, fireplace, full bathroom and walk out to fully fenced backyard. Laundry at bedroom level. Huge MBR with walk in closet, and luxury MBA with soaking tub, separate shower, dual vanity. Neutral and NEW (2018) carpet and paint throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4461 MONMOUTH STREET have any available units?
4461 MONMOUTH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
What amenities does 4461 MONMOUTH STREET have?
Some of 4461 MONMOUTH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4461 MONMOUTH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
4461 MONMOUTH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4461 MONMOUTH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 4461 MONMOUTH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks.
Does 4461 MONMOUTH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 4461 MONMOUTH STREET offers parking.
Does 4461 MONMOUTH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4461 MONMOUTH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4461 MONMOUTH STREET have a pool?
No, 4461 MONMOUTH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 4461 MONMOUTH STREET have accessible units?
No, 4461 MONMOUTH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 4461 MONMOUTH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4461 MONMOUTH STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 4461 MONMOUTH STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 4461 MONMOUTH STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
