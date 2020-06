Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

THIS SENSATIONAL 1 BR, 1 BA UNIT SHOULD BE #1 ON YOUR LIST!! LARGE, OPEN FLOORPLAN FEATURING A GRANITE/STAINLESS KITCHEN, 9' CEILINGS, GAS FIREPLACE & MORE! THE ICING ON THE CAKE IS THE PRIVATE GARAGE!! SECURED, GATED COMMUNITY PROVIDES PEACE OF MIND!! TREMENDOUS LOCATION--CLOSE TO GOVT CENTER, SHOPPING, AREA AMENITIES....IT'S ALL HERE! HURRY, THIS BEAUTY WILL NOT LAST!!