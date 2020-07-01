4287 PARK GREEN COURT

Amenities

Three finished level townhome with three bedrooms and three and a half baths situated in the heart of the desirable Parkside community. Hardwood floors on the main level, upgraded carpet on upper level and lower level. Granite countertops and cherry cabinets. GE appliances, gas cooktop, double oven, large side by side refrigerator, 8 ft ceilings. Fenced backyard and luxury master bath. Wired for high speed internet on all 3 levels. Community is moments from I66 and major commuter access points with shopping and dining galore available at nearby Fairfax Corner and Fair Oaks Mall. Wegmans is located directly across the street! View the 3D virtual tour and schedule your personal tour today