All apartments in Fair Oaks
Find more places like 4287 PARK GREEN COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fair Oaks, VA
/
4287 PARK GREEN COURT
Last updated May 22 2020 at 5:07 AM

4287 PARK GREEN COURT

4287 Park Green Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fair Oaks
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

4287 Park Green Court, Fair Oaks, VA 22030

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Three finished level townhome with three bedrooms and three and a half baths situated in the heart of the desirable Parkside community. Hardwood floors on the main level, upgraded carpet on upper level and lower level. Granite countertops and cherry cabinets. GE appliances, gas cooktop, double oven, large side by side refrigerator, 8 ft ceilings. Fenced backyard and luxury master bath. Wired for high speed internet on all 3 levels. Community is moments from I66 and major commuter access points with shopping and dining galore available at nearby Fairfax Corner and Fair Oaks Mall. Wegmans is located directly across the street! View the 3D virtual tour and schedule your personal tour today

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4287 PARK GREEN COURT have any available units?
4287 PARK GREEN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
What amenities does 4287 PARK GREEN COURT have?
Some of 4287 PARK GREEN COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4287 PARK GREEN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
4287 PARK GREEN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4287 PARK GREEN COURT pet-friendly?
No, 4287 PARK GREEN COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks.
Does 4287 PARK GREEN COURT offer parking?
No, 4287 PARK GREEN COURT does not offer parking.
Does 4287 PARK GREEN COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4287 PARK GREEN COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4287 PARK GREEN COURT have a pool?
No, 4287 PARK GREEN COURT does not have a pool.
Does 4287 PARK GREEN COURT have accessible units?
No, 4287 PARK GREEN COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 4287 PARK GREEN COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4287 PARK GREEN COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 4287 PARK GREEN COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 4287 PARK GREEN COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Windsor at Fair Lakes
4106 Brickell Dr
Fair Oaks, VA 22033
Gables Centerpointe
12190 Waveland St
Fair Oaks, VA 22033
The Reserve at Fairfax Corner
11727 Fairfax Woods Way
Fair Oaks, VA 22030
The Lincoln At Fair Oaks
12167 Lincoln Lake Way
Fair Oaks, VA 22030
Finley at Fairfax Corner
4457 Oakdale Crescent Ct
Fair Oaks, VA 22030
Wheelhouse of Fair Oaks
12105 Polo Dr
Fair Oaks, VA 22033

Similar Pages

Fair Oaks 1 BedroomsFair Oaks 2 Bedrooms
Fair Oaks Apartments with ParkingFair Oaks Cheap Places
Fair Oaks Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VA
Woodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VAOakton, VAMerrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VAAspen Hill, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia