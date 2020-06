Amenities

patio / balcony parking fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Elegant End unit town home ready to move in. New Paint, New flooring, close to major high way. Long term lease prefer. Hardwood main level. Basement has extra space which can be used as guest bed room come together with full bath. Family room with fireplace. Brick patio in the fenced back yard. Sorry. NO PET. Walking distance to Government Center. Shuttle service to DC from Government Center with free parking.