4272 Sleepy Lake Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Kay'C Coleman and Renters Warehouse proudly present this beautiful 3 bed, 2.5 bath town home, situated in Fair Ridge. This home features beautiful hardwood floors, carpet, finished basement, garage, driveway as well as a fireplace. Top level of home features 3 generous sized bedrooms, top tier washer and dryer. This home is also conveniently located mins from route 50, 66, and 123 also only Minutes away from Fair Oaks Malls. Fairfax County Gov't center is literally around the corner. Eat dinner or breakfast on your patio, relax by the fireplace, This home will not last long, call Kay'c at 571-499-1485 $10 monthly filer replacement fee, and $99 one time account setup fee