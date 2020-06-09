All apartments in Fair Oaks
4272 Sleepy Lake Drive

4272 Sleepy Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4272 Sleepy Lake Drive, Fair Oaks, VA 22033

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Kay'C Coleman and Renters Warehouse proudly present this beautiful 3 bed, 2.5 bath town home, situated in Fair Ridge. This home features beautiful hardwood floors, carpet, finished basement, garage, driveway as well as a fireplace. Top level of home features 3 generous sized bedrooms, top tier washer and dryer. This home is also conveniently located mins from route 50, 66, and 123 also only Minutes away from Fair Oaks Malls. Fairfax County Gov't center is literally around the corner. Eat dinner or breakfast on your patio, relax by the fireplace, This home will not last long, call Kay'c at 571-499-1485 $10 monthly filer replacement fee, and $99 one time account setup fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4272 Sleepy Lake Drive have any available units?
4272 Sleepy Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
What amenities does 4272 Sleepy Lake Drive have?
Some of 4272 Sleepy Lake Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4272 Sleepy Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4272 Sleepy Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4272 Sleepy Lake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4272 Sleepy Lake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks.
Does 4272 Sleepy Lake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4272 Sleepy Lake Drive offers parking.
Does 4272 Sleepy Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4272 Sleepy Lake Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4272 Sleepy Lake Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4272 Sleepy Lake Drive has a pool.
Does 4272 Sleepy Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 4272 Sleepy Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4272 Sleepy Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4272 Sleepy Lake Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4272 Sleepy Lake Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4272 Sleepy Lake Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
