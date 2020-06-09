All apartments in Fair Oaks
Find more places like 4261 SLEEPY LAKE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fair Oaks, VA
/
4261 SLEEPY LAKE DRIVE
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:47 AM

4261 SLEEPY LAKE DRIVE

4261 Sleepy Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fair Oaks
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

4261 Sleepy Lake Drive, Fair Oaks, VA 22033

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Stunning 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in the heart of Fairfax. Spacious basement is walkout level with a cozy fireplace and opens to a beautiful patio area inside your private fenced in backyard. Hardwood flooring fills the main level with natural lighting spilling throughout the house. Enjoy the bay window with a view, as well as the perfect upper deck for gatherings just in time for the warm weather. Bedrooms are generous sizes along with a remodeled master bathroom. Don't miss the opportunity to make this house your home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4261 SLEEPY LAKE DRIVE have any available units?
4261 SLEEPY LAKE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
What amenities does 4261 SLEEPY LAKE DRIVE have?
Some of 4261 SLEEPY LAKE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4261 SLEEPY LAKE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4261 SLEEPY LAKE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4261 SLEEPY LAKE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4261 SLEEPY LAKE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks.
Does 4261 SLEEPY LAKE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 4261 SLEEPY LAKE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 4261 SLEEPY LAKE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4261 SLEEPY LAKE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4261 SLEEPY LAKE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 4261 SLEEPY LAKE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 4261 SLEEPY LAKE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4261 SLEEPY LAKE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4261 SLEEPY LAKE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4261 SLEEPY LAKE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4261 SLEEPY LAKE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4261 SLEEPY LAKE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Finley at Fairfax Corner
4457 Oakdale Crescent Ct
Fair Oaks, VA 22030
The Windsor at Fair Lakes
4106 Brickell Dr
Fair Oaks, VA 22033
The Reserve at Fairfax Corner
11727 Fairfax Woods Way
Fair Oaks, VA 22030
The Lincoln At Fair Oaks
12167 Lincoln Lake Way
Fair Oaks, VA 22030
Wheelhouse of Fair Oaks
12105 Polo Dr
Fair Oaks, VA 22033
Gables Centerpointe
12190 Waveland St
Fair Oaks, VA 22033

Similar Pages

Fair Oaks 1 BedroomsFair Oaks 2 Bedrooms
Fair Oaks Apartments with ParkingFair Oaks Cheap Places
Fair Oaks Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VA
Woodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VAOakton, VAMerrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VAAspen Hill, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia