4261 SLEEPY LAKE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Stunning 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in the heart of Fairfax. Spacious basement is walkout level with a cozy fireplace and opens to a beautiful patio area inside your private fenced in backyard. Hardwood flooring fills the main level with natural lighting spilling throughout the house. Enjoy the bay window with a view, as well as the perfect upper deck for gatherings just in time for the warm weather. Bedrooms are generous sizes along with a remodeled master bathroom. Don't miss the opportunity to make this house your home!