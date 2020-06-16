4240 Lower Park Dr

Amenities

Studio type space, With a large living room and a side opening space for bed. Fire place, private full bath, washer dryer in the unit. built in wall speakers and private entrance. With a mini back yard (can be used for planting and/or patio furniture), and a community pool. Close to fairfax corner and fairoaks mall. There is no kitchen. There is a microwave and a mini fridge. Across the street from Wegmans, Close to I-66 and Lee hi way.1 year contract required. No pets allowed.

