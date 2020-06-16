All apartments in Fair Oaks
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:29 PM

4240 Lower Park Dr

4240 Lower Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4240 Lower Park Drive, Fair Oaks, VA 22030

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pool
fireplace
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
Available 05/17/20 Rental Near Fairfax Wegmans - Property Id: 212407

Studio type space, With a large living room and a side opening space for bed. Fire place, private full bath, washer dryer in the unit. built in wall speakers and private entrance. With a mini back yard (can be used for planting and/or patio furniture), and a community pool. Close to fairfax corner and fairoaks mall. There is no kitchen. There is a microwave and a mini fridge. Across the street from Wegmans, Close to I-66 and Lee hi way.1 year contract required. No pets allowed.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/212407
Property Id 212407

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5502361)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4240 Lower Park Dr have any available units?
4240 Lower Park Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
What amenities does 4240 Lower Park Dr have?
Some of 4240 Lower Park Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4240 Lower Park Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4240 Lower Park Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4240 Lower Park Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4240 Lower Park Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks.
Does 4240 Lower Park Dr offer parking?
No, 4240 Lower Park Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4240 Lower Park Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4240 Lower Park Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4240 Lower Park Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4240 Lower Park Dr has a pool.
Does 4240 Lower Park Dr have accessible units?
No, 4240 Lower Park Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4240 Lower Park Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4240 Lower Park Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4240 Lower Park Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4240 Lower Park Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
