Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:26 AM

4130 LECLAIR COURT

4130 Leclair Court · (888) 838-9044
Location

4130 Leclair Court, Fair Oaks, VA 22033

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1845 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
guest parking
media room
Brick front with 2 car garages, Bright Open Floorplan. Spacious newly updated Kitchen boasts 42" Cabinets, Granite Countertops. 3 level w/ Huge Master Suite, Master Bath w/Dual Vanities, Huge Soaking Tub with Window View & Separate Shower. Finished Rec Room Walks out to Brick Patio & Fully Fenced Back Yard. Location, Location, Location!!! Just Minutes to Fair Oaks Mall, Fair Lakes Shopping Center, Fairfax Town Center, Fairfax Corner, 66, 50, & Fairfax County Parkway, Costco, HomeDepot, Movie Theater, BJs, Wegmans, etc.Guest Bedroom - Walk In Closet Kitchen - Newly updated, Granite Countertops , High-end Stainless Steel AppliancesFireplace - GasMaster Bedroom - Walk In Closet Master Bathroom - Full Bathroom, Separate Soaking Tub, Separate Shower, Double VanitiesMain Level - Wood Floors, #1 Fireplace, Sliding Glass Door, ScreenUpper Level - Carpet, Cathedral Ceilings, 9+ Ceilings, Vaulted CeilingsLower Level - CarpetMain Entrance - Foyer, Split Foyer, Brand new HVAC, AC, 2 Car GarageRooms: Living Room, Dining Room, Bedroom-Master, Bedroom-Second, Bedroom-Third, Recreation Room, Family Room, Breakfast Area, FoyerMonthly rent includes trash pickup (twice/week), sewer, and HOA fees. Monthly rent also includes parking (the townhome~s private garage, private driveway, plus guest parking).Gas, Water, Electricity paid by Tenant...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4130 LECLAIR COURT have any available units?
4130 LECLAIR COURT has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4130 LECLAIR COURT have?
Some of 4130 LECLAIR COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4130 LECLAIR COURT currently offering any rent specials?
4130 LECLAIR COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4130 LECLAIR COURT pet-friendly?
No, 4130 LECLAIR COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks.
Does 4130 LECLAIR COURT offer parking?
Yes, 4130 LECLAIR COURT does offer parking.
Does 4130 LECLAIR COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4130 LECLAIR COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4130 LECLAIR COURT have a pool?
No, 4130 LECLAIR COURT does not have a pool.
Does 4130 LECLAIR COURT have accessible units?
No, 4130 LECLAIR COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 4130 LECLAIR COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4130 LECLAIR COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 4130 LECLAIR COURT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4130 LECLAIR COURT has units with air conditioning.
