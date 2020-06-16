4130 LECLAIR COURT

Amenities
Brick front with 2 car garages, Bright Open Floorplan. Spacious newly updated Kitchen boasts 42" Cabinets, Granite Countertops. 3 level w/ Huge Master Suite, Master Bath w/Dual Vanities, Huge Soaking Tub with Window View & Separate Shower. Finished Rec Room Walks out to Brick Patio & Fully Fenced Back Yard. Location, Location, Location!!! Just Minutes to Fair Oaks Mall, Fair Lakes Shopping Center, Fairfax Town Center, Fairfax Corner, 66, 50, & Fairfax County Parkway, Costco, HomeDepot, Movie Theater, BJs, Wegmans, etc.Guest Bedroom - Walk In Closet Kitchen - Newly updated, Granite Countertops , High-end Stainless Steel AppliancesFireplace - GasMaster Bedroom - Walk In Closet Master Bathroom - Full Bathroom, Separate Soaking Tub, Separate Shower, Double VanitiesMain Level - Wood Floors, #1 Fireplace, Sliding Glass Door, ScreenUpper Level - Carpet, Cathedral Ceilings, 9+ Ceilings, Vaulted CeilingsLower Level - CarpetMain Entrance - Foyer, Split Foyer, Brand new HVAC, AC, 2 Car GarageRooms: Living Room, Dining Room, Bedroom-Master, Bedroom-Second, Bedroom-Third, Recreation Room, Family Room, Breakfast Area, FoyerMonthly rent includes trash pickup (twice/week), sewer, and HOA fees. Monthly rent also includes parking (the townhome~s private garage, private driveway, plus guest parking).Gas, Water, Electricity paid by Tenant...