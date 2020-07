Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym

Modern Chicago-style townhouse with top floor loft and rooftop balcony. Hardwood floors on main level, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, newer paint, upgraded cabinets, intercom with whole house audio system. Each room has its own full bath. Great community fitness center. Walk to metro bus, Fairfax Town Center & movies, close to Fair Oaks mall. Commuter~s dream with each access to I-66, RT 50 & 29, Fairfax County PKWY. Very clean and move-in ready!