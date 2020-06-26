4116 MONUMENT COURT

Amenities

patio / balcony carport walk in closets fireplace media room

Beautiful, spacious and bright 2 bed and 2 bath condo in 2nd floor, **1 reserved parking in carport ****walk-in closet *** planty of parking space** minutes from Rout 50, I-66 and FC Pkwy. Grocery and shops and restaurants and theater just 1 min away, Funiture including the dinning table, chairs, couch etc in the photos will stay if the tenants have need for them, The living room with a fire place and balcony, Application fee made payable to Giant Realty, $50 application fee per person aged 18** use NVAR Application form, All Checks must be cashier's check, First month rent with application