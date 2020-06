Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

AVAILABLE ON 09/01/2019. 12 Hour Notice required to show.Great location, very good school district, gorgeous Pulte 24 ft wide luxury townhome. 3-Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms, over 2400 sq. ft. with 9 ft. ceiling. Huge living and dining rooms, 200 sq ft deck and walkout basement, 2 car garage with storage. Hardwood floors on the main level. This is Beautiful. Pictures are from when Town home was vacant