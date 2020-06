Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool tennis court

Newly updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. New flooring and fresh painting ready to move in immediately. This unit is on the 1st floor and comes with a terrace off of the living room with a fireplace. Quiet and Private setting. Penderbrook Amenities include Health Club, Pools, Tennis, and 18 hole golf course.