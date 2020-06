3914 PENDERVIEW DRIVE

Amenities

VERY CLEAN ONE BEDROOM, ONE BATH CONDO ON THIRD FLOOR*FRESH PAINT THROUGHOUT AND NEW NEUTRAL BEDROOM CARPETS*WALK INTO THE BRIGHT LIVING ROOM/DINING ROOM AREA WITH VAULTED CEILING*COZY WOOD BURNING LIVING ROOM FIREPLACE*THE SPOTLESS KITCHEN CONTAINS A REFRIGERATOR WITH ICE MAKER, ELECTRIC RANGE AND MICROWAVE, AND DISHWASHER*VERY LITTLE MAINTENANCE REQUIRED TO MAINTAIN THIS HOME*OWNER WILL CONSIDER ONE (1) CAT WITH DEPOSIT*NO SMOKING, NO DOGS, & MAX 2 ADULTS*$50 PER ADULT APPLICATION FEE & SECURITY DEPOSIT WITH APPLICATION MADE PAYABLE TO: NOVA LEASING & MANAGEMENT, LLC.***PARK IN SPACE #83**DO "NOT" TEXT IF INTERESTED IN THE PROPERTY!!iF YOUR ARE INTERESTED - "CALL" THE LISTING AGENT.