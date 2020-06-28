All apartments in Fair Oaks
Last updated August 14 2019 at 3:19 AM

3910 PENDERVIEW DRIVE

3910 Penderview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3910 Penderview Drive, Fair Oaks, VA 22033

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Peaceful Living! Enjoy the quiet ease of first level condo living from within your naturally light filled home or from your large patio surrounded by nature. So close to the fitness center you will have to work out in snow storms...but you can come home and have a wood burning fire. In the warmer months so close to the pool you can pop back home for anything. Freshly and tastefully painted everywhere. Features crown molding, design forward ship lap in kitchen (so clean looking), new bathroom vanity, new carpet, new dishwasher and new disposal. Oh and hardwood floors oh and pet friendly home and community! Owner/Agent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3910 PENDERVIEW DRIVE have any available units?
3910 PENDERVIEW DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
What amenities does 3910 PENDERVIEW DRIVE have?
Some of 3910 PENDERVIEW DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3910 PENDERVIEW DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3910 PENDERVIEW DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3910 PENDERVIEW DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3910 PENDERVIEW DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 3910 PENDERVIEW DRIVE offer parking?
No, 3910 PENDERVIEW DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 3910 PENDERVIEW DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3910 PENDERVIEW DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3910 PENDERVIEW DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 3910 PENDERVIEW DRIVE has a pool.
Does 3910 PENDERVIEW DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3910 PENDERVIEW DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3910 PENDERVIEW DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3910 PENDERVIEW DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3910 PENDERVIEW DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3910 PENDERVIEW DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
