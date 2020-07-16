3903 PENDERVIEW DRIVE

Amenities

Natural lit 1-bedroom condominium is ready for you call it home. Brand new high-end laminate floor through, brand new Stainless Steel appliances, new carpet, high ceilings, spacious master bedroom, closet and bathroom with high ceilings, new paint! Featuring a wood-burning fireplace, large balcony for you to relax. Reserved parking space for unit with plenty of visitor parking spaces. Highly desired Penderbrook Golf Course community that offers many amenities: swimming pool, fitness center, walking trails and tot-lots. Conveniently Located right off I-66 and Route 50. Minutes from Wiehle and Vienna Metro and commuter bus is around the corner. Close to Fair Oaks Mall, Fairfax Corner, Reston Town Center, Wegmans,Wholefoods, and several restaurants and shops.