Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:34 PM

3903 PENDERVIEW DRIVE

3903 Penderview Drive · (703) 689-1899
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3903 Penderview Drive, Fair Oaks, VA 22033

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1505 · Avail. now

$1,450

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
stainless steel
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
guest parking
Natural lit 1-bedroom condominium is ready for you call it home. Brand new high-end laminate floor through, brand new Stainless Steel appliances, new carpet, high ceilings, spacious master bedroom, closet and bathroom with high ceilings, new paint! Featuring a wood-burning fireplace, large balcony for you to relax. Reserved parking space for unit with plenty of visitor parking spaces. Highly desired Penderbrook Golf Course community that offers many amenities: swimming pool, fitness center, walking trails and tot-lots. Conveniently Located right off I-66 and Route 50. Minutes from Wiehle and Vienna Metro and commuter bus is around the corner. Close to Fair Oaks Mall, Fairfax Corner, Reston Town Center, Wegmans,Wholefoods, and several restaurants and shops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3903 PENDERVIEW DRIVE have any available units?
3903 PENDERVIEW DRIVE has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3903 PENDERVIEW DRIVE have?
Some of 3903 PENDERVIEW DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3903 PENDERVIEW DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3903 PENDERVIEW DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3903 PENDERVIEW DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3903 PENDERVIEW DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks.
Does 3903 PENDERVIEW DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3903 PENDERVIEW DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3903 PENDERVIEW DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3903 PENDERVIEW DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3903 PENDERVIEW DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 3903 PENDERVIEW DRIVE has a pool.
Does 3903 PENDERVIEW DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3903 PENDERVIEW DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3903 PENDERVIEW DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3903 PENDERVIEW DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3903 PENDERVIEW DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3903 PENDERVIEW DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
