Last updated May 9 2019 at 6:07 AM

3865 INVERNESS ROAD

3865 Inverness Road · No Longer Available
Location

3865 Inverness Road, Fair Oaks, VA 22033

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Glorious, fully renovated brick front 4 level garage TH with fabulous golf course & water view. Light-filled, open & spotless - huge gorgeous kitchen, vaulted ceiling & loft in MBR + new high-lux BA (big shower & heated floors!) Rich Brazilian wood floors, ++built-ins, quality thru-out! Bright walk out basement to private patio. Only 4 TH's in this former "model row". The Penderbrook Community is minutes to Fair Oaks Mall, Fairfax Corner, Route 50, I-66, and the metro bus. Beautiful coy pond in the fenced backyard. No pet is allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3865 INVERNESS ROAD have any available units?
3865 INVERNESS ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
What amenities does 3865 INVERNESS ROAD have?
Some of 3865 INVERNESS ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3865 INVERNESS ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
3865 INVERNESS ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3865 INVERNESS ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 3865 INVERNESS ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks.
Does 3865 INVERNESS ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 3865 INVERNESS ROAD offers parking.
Does 3865 INVERNESS ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3865 INVERNESS ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3865 INVERNESS ROAD have a pool?
No, 3865 INVERNESS ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 3865 INVERNESS ROAD have accessible units?
No, 3865 INVERNESS ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 3865 INVERNESS ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3865 INVERNESS ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 3865 INVERNESS ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 3865 INVERNESS ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
