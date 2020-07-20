3865 INVERNESS ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Glorious, fully renovated brick front 4 level garage TH with fabulous golf course & water view. Light-filled, open & spotless - huge gorgeous kitchen, vaulted ceiling & loft in MBR + new high-lux BA (big shower & heated floors!) Rich Brazilian wood floors, ++built-ins, quality thru-out! Bright walk out basement to private patio. Only 4 TH's in this former "model row". The Penderbrook Community is minutes to Fair Oaks Mall, Fairfax Corner, Route 50, I-66, and the metro bus. Beautiful coy pond in the fenced backyard. No pet is allowed.