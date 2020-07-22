3806 PARKLAND DR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage tennis court

Fabulous Colonial in Penderbrook golf community! 3 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths. Open floor plan w/2 story Entry, Loft (can be used as a home office), and Walls of Windows. Sparkles from top to bottom: Newer carpets, Hardwood floors, Freshly Painted. Large MB w/Sitting Area, Walk-In Closet, and Cathedral Ceilings. Luxury MBA w/sep Shower & Soaking Tub. Large kitchen w/ Gas Stove, Dishwasher and Microwave. Separate Breakfast Area and Butler's Pantry. Fully Finished Basement with Large Recreation Room with Gas Fireplace. Oversized den that can be used as a 4th/Guest Room. 2 car garage. Deck and fully fence yard. Amenities Include a Clubhouse, Fitness Center, Tennis Courts, Tot Lot, Basketball Courts, Swimming Pool Complex & Walking Trails. Great location. 20 miles from west of Washington DC and 10 miles from Dulles airport. Close to I-66, Route 50 and Fairfax County Parkway. Close to Shops & Restaurants.