Last updated March 13 2020 at 9:50 AM

3806 PARKLAND DR

3806 Parkland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3806 Parkland Drive, Fair Oaks, VA 22033

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Fabulous Colonial in Penderbrook golf community! 3 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths. Open floor plan w/2 story Entry, Loft (can be used as a home office), and Walls of Windows. Sparkles from top to bottom: Newer carpets, Hardwood floors, Freshly Painted. Large MB w/Sitting Area, Walk-In Closet, and Cathedral Ceilings. Luxury MBA w/sep Shower & Soaking Tub. Large kitchen w/ Gas Stove, Dishwasher and Microwave. Separate Breakfast Area and Butler's Pantry. Fully Finished Basement with Large Recreation Room with Gas Fireplace. Oversized den that can be used as a 4th/Guest Room. 2 car garage. Deck and fully fence yard. Amenities Include a Clubhouse, Fitness Center, Tennis Courts, Tot Lot, Basketball Courts, Swimming Pool Complex & Walking Trails. Great location. 20 miles from west of Washington DC and 10 miles from Dulles airport. Close to I-66, Route 50 and Fairfax County Parkway. Close to Shops & Restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3806 PARKLAND DR have any available units?
3806 PARKLAND DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
What amenities does 3806 PARKLAND DR have?
Some of 3806 PARKLAND DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3806 PARKLAND DR currently offering any rent specials?
3806 PARKLAND DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3806 PARKLAND DR pet-friendly?
No, 3806 PARKLAND DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks.
Does 3806 PARKLAND DR offer parking?
Yes, 3806 PARKLAND DR offers parking.
Does 3806 PARKLAND DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3806 PARKLAND DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3806 PARKLAND DR have a pool?
Yes, 3806 PARKLAND DR has a pool.
Does 3806 PARKLAND DR have accessible units?
No, 3806 PARKLAND DR does not have accessible units.
Does 3806 PARKLAND DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3806 PARKLAND DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 3806 PARKLAND DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 3806 PARKLAND DR does not have units with air conditioning.
