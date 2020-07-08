All apartments in Fair Oaks
Find more places like 12624 VARNY PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fair Oaks, VA
/
12624 VARNY PLACE
Last updated October 11 2019 at 3:47 AM

12624 VARNY PLACE

12624 Varny Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fair Oaks
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

12624 Varny Place, Fair Oaks, VA 22033

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ready for immediate move-in! Located in the North Lakes section of the popular Fair Lakes neighborhood, this freshly painted townhouse features a detached 1 car garage, 3 BRs, 2.5 BAs, wood burning fireplace, with renovations in recent years of 30 yr architectural shingled roof, air conditioning, granite kitchen countertops, stainless appliances, Bosch dishwasher, furnace fan motor & microwave. Family room boasts new carpeting, wood-burning FP, with SGD to rear deck backing to trees. Jacuzzi tub & sky light enhance the upstairs Master Bath & other 2 BRs enter onto 2nd deck in rear. Basement is partially finished with Rec Room that walks out to a brick patio. Utility Room with washer/dryer, rough-in plumbing for bath and extra refrigerator. Fantastic location near Fair Oaks Mall, Route 50, Fairfax County Parkway & more. Also available for sale

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12624 VARNY PLACE have any available units?
12624 VARNY PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
What amenities does 12624 VARNY PLACE have?
Some of 12624 VARNY PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12624 VARNY PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
12624 VARNY PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12624 VARNY PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 12624 VARNY PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks.
Does 12624 VARNY PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 12624 VARNY PLACE offers parking.
Does 12624 VARNY PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12624 VARNY PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12624 VARNY PLACE have a pool?
No, 12624 VARNY PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 12624 VARNY PLACE have accessible units?
No, 12624 VARNY PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 12624 VARNY PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12624 VARNY PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12624 VARNY PLACE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12624 VARNY PLACE has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gables Centerpointe
12190 Waveland St
Fair Oaks, VA 22033
The Windsor at Fair Lakes
4106 Brickell Dr
Fair Oaks, VA 22033
Finley at Fairfax Corner
4457 Oakdale Crescent Ct
Fair Oaks, VA 22030
The Lincoln At Fair Oaks
12167 Lincoln Lake Way
Fair Oaks, VA 22030
Wheelhouse of Fair Oaks
12105 Polo Dr
Fair Oaks, VA 22033
The Reserve at Fairfax Corner
11727 Fairfax Woods Way
Fair Oaks, VA 22030

Similar Pages

Fair Oaks 1 BedroomsFair Oaks 2 Bedrooms
Fair Oaks Apartments with ParkingFair Oaks Cheap Places
Fair Oaks Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VA
Woodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VAOakton, VAMerrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VAAspen Hill, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia