12624 VARNY PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Ready for immediate move-in! Located in the North Lakes section of the popular Fair Lakes neighborhood, this freshly painted townhouse features a detached 1 car garage, 3 BRs, 2.5 BAs, wood burning fireplace, with renovations in recent years of 30 yr architectural shingled roof, air conditioning, granite kitchen countertops, stainless appliances, Bosch dishwasher, furnace fan motor & microwave. Family room boasts new carpeting, wood-burning FP, with SGD to rear deck backing to trees. Jacuzzi tub & sky light enhance the upstairs Master Bath & other 2 BRs enter onto 2nd deck in rear. Basement is partially finished with Rec Room that walks out to a brick patio. Utility Room with washer/dryer, rough-in plumbing for bath and extra refrigerator. Fantastic location near Fair Oaks Mall, Route 50, Fairfax County Parkway & more. Also available for sale