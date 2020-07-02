12453 ROSE PATH CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Gorgeous and Spacious Brick Front Town Home in a prime location - 2 Car Garage - 3 Bedrooms, 2.55 Bathrooms - Hardwood Two Story Foyer entry - Hardwood Floors in Spacious Living Room and Step up Dining Room - Gourmet Kitchen with adjoining sunroom - Kitchen features 42" Cabinets, Gas Cook top, Microwave, Stainless Steel Refrigerator and two Wall Ovens - Access to Deck backing to trees for privacy - Master Bedroom has a tray ceiling and Ceiling Fan- Master Bathroom with a Separate Tub and Shower - Generous sizes Bedrooms 2 and 3 on upper level - Fully Finished Walkout Level Recreation Room has a Half Bathroom and with a access to a private fenced back yard - Repair Deductible applies- Close to Rt 50, Rt 28, Rt 66, Rt 286, Fair Oaks Mall, Hospital, Shopping and more.....