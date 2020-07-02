All apartments in Fair Oaks
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12453 ROSE PATH CIRCLE

12453 Rose Path Cir · No Longer Available
Location

12453 Rose Path Cir, Fair Oaks, VA 22033

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Gorgeous and Spacious Brick Front Town Home in a prime location - 2 Car Garage - 3 Bedrooms, 2.55 Bathrooms - Hardwood Two Story Foyer entry - Hardwood Floors in Spacious Living Room and Step up Dining Room - Gourmet Kitchen with adjoining sunroom - Kitchen features 42" Cabinets, Gas Cook top, Microwave, Stainless Steel Refrigerator and two Wall Ovens - Access to Deck backing to trees for privacy - Master Bedroom has a tray ceiling and Ceiling Fan- Master Bathroom with a Separate Tub and Shower - Generous sizes Bedrooms 2 and 3 on upper level - Fully Finished Walkout Level Recreation Room has a Half Bathroom and with a access to a private fenced back yard - Repair Deductible applies- Close to Rt 50, Rt 28, Rt 66, Rt 286, Fair Oaks Mall, Hospital, Shopping and more.....

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12453 ROSE PATH CIRCLE have any available units?
12453 ROSE PATH CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
What amenities does 12453 ROSE PATH CIRCLE have?
Some of 12453 ROSE PATH CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12453 ROSE PATH CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
12453 ROSE PATH CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12453 ROSE PATH CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 12453 ROSE PATH CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks.
Does 12453 ROSE PATH CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 12453 ROSE PATH CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 12453 ROSE PATH CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12453 ROSE PATH CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12453 ROSE PATH CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 12453 ROSE PATH CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 12453 ROSE PATH CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 12453 ROSE PATH CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 12453 ROSE PATH CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12453 ROSE PATH CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12453 ROSE PATH CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12453 ROSE PATH CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
