Home
/
Fair Oaks, VA
/
12407 CASBEER DRIVE
Last updated April 20 2020 at 12:10 AM

12407 CASBEER DRIVE

12407 Casbeer Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12407 Casbeer Drive, Fair Oaks, VA 22033

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
** PRICE REDUCTION** To practice social distancing, I will open the door for buyers. If you are working with an agent, please have them contact me directly to set up a time**Don't miss out on this beautiful townhome full of natural light, hardwood floors throughout, and fabulous gourmet kitchen which includes a wine/beverage cooler and a beer tap that leads to the deck. You can't miss the unforgettable 2-level master bedroom suite! This home has 3 fireplaces throughout the home with walk out basement to a beautiful patio! Freshly painted and ready to move in! LOCATION!! There are 3 major grocers, a mall, several shopping centers all walking distance along with access to all major routes- Routes 28/28/ Fairfax Co Pwky, and I-66!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12407 CASBEER DRIVE have any available units?
12407 CASBEER DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
What amenities does 12407 CASBEER DRIVE have?
Some of 12407 CASBEER DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12407 CASBEER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12407 CASBEER DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12407 CASBEER DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 12407 CASBEER DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks.
Does 12407 CASBEER DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 12407 CASBEER DRIVE offers parking.
Does 12407 CASBEER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12407 CASBEER DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12407 CASBEER DRIVE have a pool?
No, 12407 CASBEER DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 12407 CASBEER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 12407 CASBEER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 12407 CASBEER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12407 CASBEER DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12407 CASBEER DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12407 CASBEER DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

