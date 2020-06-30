12407 CASBEER DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

** PRICE REDUCTION** To practice social distancing, I will open the door for buyers. If you are working with an agent, please have them contact me directly to set up a time**Don't miss out on this beautiful townhome full of natural light, hardwood floors throughout, and fabulous gourmet kitchen which includes a wine/beverage cooler and a beer tap that leads to the deck. You can't miss the unforgettable 2-level master bedroom suite! This home has 3 fireplaces throughout the home with walk out basement to a beautiful patio! Freshly painted and ready to move in! LOCATION!! There are 3 major grocers, a mall, several shopping centers all walking distance along with access to all major routes- Routes 28/28/ Fairfax Co Pwky, and I-66!