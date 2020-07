Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets pool playground

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities playground pool

Commuters Delight . Easy Access To 50, 66 and FFX Co Pkwy. Great 2 Bed,2 Bath with Loft & Sun Room . Volume Ceilings ,Granite Counters,Breakfast Bar,Wood Burning Fireplace -Large Master W/Walk in Closet .Take a stroll through the community walking paths. Go for a Swim in the Pool. Play on one of the two community Playgrounds.All new Floors, Updated Windows,Carpets & Bath Vanities