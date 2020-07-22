All apartments in Fair Oaks
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:16 PM

12245 Fairfield House Drive 400

12245 Fairfield House Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12245 Fairfield House Drive, Fair Oaks, VA 22033

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
Spacious Condo near Fairfax Corner - Property Id: 209349

Lovely large condo in a great location! Beautiful crown moulding and dark hardwood floors throughout the 2 Bedrooms, and 2 full baths, a kitchen, dining room, living room, fireplace, laundry room (with front loading washer and dryer) and office space. Also includes patio and small backyard.

Rent includes Common Area Maintenance, Water, Trash, Snow Removal, Sewer, Insurance, Lawn Maintenance, and Fiber Optics at Dwelling.

Amenities include a pool, bike trail, jogging path, tennis courts, and common grounds.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/209349
Property Id 209349

(RLNE5486967)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12245 Fairfield House Drive 400 have any available units?
12245 Fairfield House Drive 400 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
What amenities does 12245 Fairfield House Drive 400 have?
Some of 12245 Fairfield House Drive 400's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12245 Fairfield House Drive 400 currently offering any rent specials?
12245 Fairfield House Drive 400 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12245 Fairfield House Drive 400 pet-friendly?
Yes, 12245 Fairfield House Drive 400 is pet friendly.
Does 12245 Fairfield House Drive 400 offer parking?
No, 12245 Fairfield House Drive 400 does not offer parking.
Does 12245 Fairfield House Drive 400 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12245 Fairfield House Drive 400 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12245 Fairfield House Drive 400 have a pool?
Yes, 12245 Fairfield House Drive 400 has a pool.
Does 12245 Fairfield House Drive 400 have accessible units?
No, 12245 Fairfield House Drive 400 does not have accessible units.
Does 12245 Fairfield House Drive 400 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12245 Fairfield House Drive 400 has units with dishwashers.
Does 12245 Fairfield House Drive 400 have units with air conditioning?
No, 12245 Fairfield House Drive 400 does not have units with air conditioning.
