12245 Fairfield House Drive 400

Spacious Condo near Fairfax Corner



Lovely large condo in a great location! Beautiful crown moulding and dark hardwood floors throughout the 2 Bedrooms, and 2 full baths, a kitchen, dining room, living room, fireplace, laundry room (with front loading washer and dryer) and office space. Also includes patio and small backyard.



Rent includes Common Area Maintenance, Water, Trash, Snow Removal, Sewer, Insurance, Lawn Maintenance, and Fiber Optics at Dwelling.



Amenities include a pool, bike trail, jogging path, tennis courts, and common grounds.

