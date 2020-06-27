All apartments in Fair Oaks
Find more places like 12151 WEDGEWAY COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fair Oaks, VA
/
12151 WEDGEWAY COURT
Last updated August 3 2019 at 2:05 PM

12151 WEDGEWAY COURT

12151 Wedgeway Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fair Oaks
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

12151 Wedgeway Court, Fair Oaks, VA 22033

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Act fast ~ new rental in Penderbrook will not last! End unit TH remodeled from top to bottom. Tastefully updated kitchen includes upgraded countertops, gas cooking, breakfast bar + breakfast nook with built-ins. Kitchen opens up to combination living/dining room ~ spacious, light-filled, w/ beautiful built-in shelving and gas FP to keep you cozy in the colder months. Enjoy the large master suite w/ vaulted ceilings, attached updated bath, custom closets. Laundry conveniently located on upper level. Rich, dark HW floors on main + upper levels; upgraded laminate floor in basement. Expansive deck off main level is perfect for BBQs - just restained! Fully finished lower level boasts 2nd fireplace (wood-burning), office/study room, and walk out to patio + fully fenced backyard. Penderbrook amenities abound: enjoy access to pool, tennis courts, golf course, fitness center, etc., plus minutes away from 66, 50, and Fair Oaks Mall!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12151 WEDGEWAY COURT have any available units?
12151 WEDGEWAY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
What amenities does 12151 WEDGEWAY COURT have?
Some of 12151 WEDGEWAY COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12151 WEDGEWAY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
12151 WEDGEWAY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12151 WEDGEWAY COURT pet-friendly?
No, 12151 WEDGEWAY COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks.
Does 12151 WEDGEWAY COURT offer parking?
No, 12151 WEDGEWAY COURT does not offer parking.
Does 12151 WEDGEWAY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12151 WEDGEWAY COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12151 WEDGEWAY COURT have a pool?
Yes, 12151 WEDGEWAY COURT has a pool.
Does 12151 WEDGEWAY COURT have accessible units?
No, 12151 WEDGEWAY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 12151 WEDGEWAY COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12151 WEDGEWAY COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 12151 WEDGEWAY COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 12151 WEDGEWAY COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Move Cross Country
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Wheelhouse of Fair Oaks
12105 Polo Dr
Fair Oaks, VA 22033
The Windsor at Fair Lakes
4106 Brickell Dr
Fair Oaks, VA 22033
The Lincoln At Fair Oaks
12167 Lincoln Lake Way
Fair Oaks, VA 22030
Gables Centerpointe
12190 Waveland St
Fair Oaks, VA 22033
Finley at Fairfax Corner
4457 Oakdale Crescent Ct
Fair Oaks, VA 22030
The Reserve at Fairfax Corner
11727 Fairfax Woods Way
Fair Oaks, VA 22030

Similar Pages

Fair Oaks 1 BedroomsFair Oaks 2 Bedrooms
Fair Oaks Apartments with ParkingFair Oaks Cheap Places
Fair Oaks Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VA
Woodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VAOakton, VAMerrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VAAspen Hill, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia