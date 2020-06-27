12151 WEDGEWAY COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool bbq/grill tennis court

Act fast ~ new rental in Penderbrook will not last! End unit TH remodeled from top to bottom. Tastefully updated kitchen includes upgraded countertops, gas cooking, breakfast bar + breakfast nook with built-ins. Kitchen opens up to combination living/dining room ~ spacious, light-filled, w/ beautiful built-in shelving and gas FP to keep you cozy in the colder months. Enjoy the large master suite w/ vaulted ceilings, attached updated bath, custom closets. Laundry conveniently located on upper level. Rich, dark HW floors on main + upper levels; upgraded laminate floor in basement. Expansive deck off main level is perfect for BBQs - just restained! Fully finished lower level boasts 2nd fireplace (wood-burning), office/study room, and walk out to patio + fully fenced backyard. Penderbrook amenities abound: enjoy access to pool, tennis courts, golf course, fitness center, etc., plus minutes away from 66, 50, and Fair Oaks Mall!