Last updated April 17 2020 at 9:35 PM

12140 GARDEN GROVE CIR #201

12140 Garden Grove Circle · No Longer Available
Location

12140 Garden Grove Circle, Fair Oaks, VA 22030

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Rent this lovely 2 bed 2 bath condo close to the Government Center, Fair Oaks Mall, Fairfax Center, Groceries & Shops. Nicely updated with recent paint and updated carpets. Fabulous Kitchen, Granite Counters, Updated Cabinets & Tile Floors. Master Suite & Second bedroom have walk-in closets. Generous laundry room in the unit with extra storage space. Lovely deck. 1 Garage parking spot plus another one outside the garage on the driveway. Walk to Metro Bus. Great community facilities including Pool, Exercise Rm & a Club house. *No Pets accepted*.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12140 GARDEN GROVE CIR #201 have any available units?
12140 GARDEN GROVE CIR #201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
What amenities does 12140 GARDEN GROVE CIR #201 have?
Some of 12140 GARDEN GROVE CIR #201's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12140 GARDEN GROVE CIR #201 currently offering any rent specials?
12140 GARDEN GROVE CIR #201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12140 GARDEN GROVE CIR #201 pet-friendly?
No, 12140 GARDEN GROVE CIR #201 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks.
Does 12140 GARDEN GROVE CIR #201 offer parking?
Yes, 12140 GARDEN GROVE CIR #201 offers parking.
Does 12140 GARDEN GROVE CIR #201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12140 GARDEN GROVE CIR #201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12140 GARDEN GROVE CIR #201 have a pool?
Yes, 12140 GARDEN GROVE CIR #201 has a pool.
Does 12140 GARDEN GROVE CIR #201 have accessible units?
No, 12140 GARDEN GROVE CIR #201 does not have accessible units.
Does 12140 GARDEN GROVE CIR #201 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12140 GARDEN GROVE CIR #201 has units with dishwashers.
Does 12140 GARDEN GROVE CIR #201 have units with air conditioning?
No, 12140 GARDEN GROVE CIR #201 does not have units with air conditioning.

