12140 GARDEN GROVE CIR #201

Rent this lovely 2 bed 2 bath condo close to the Government Center, Fair Oaks Mall, Fairfax Center, Groceries & Shops. Nicely updated with recent paint and updated carpets. Fabulous Kitchen, Granite Counters, Updated Cabinets & Tile Floors. Master Suite & Second bedroom have walk-in closets. Generous laundry room in the unit with extra storage space. Lovely deck. 1 Garage parking spot plus another one outside the garage on the driveway. Walk to Metro Bus. Great community facilities including Pool, Exercise Rm & a Club house. *No Pets accepted*.