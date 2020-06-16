All apartments in Fair Oaks
Last updated September 21 2019 at 10:55 PM

12106 GREEN LEAF COURT

12106 Green Leaf Court · No Longer Available
Location

12106 Green Leaf Court, Fair Oaks, VA 22033

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Resort Living in the DMV! Unbelievable views of the 4th hole at Penderbrook Golf Course from this well maintained light filled 2BD/2BA condo. Enjoy a cup of coffee while watching the sunrise or relax in the evening while watching the sunset in your own sun room while taking in the spectacular golf course view. Generous sized eat-in kitchen with SS appliances and plenty of counter space are perfect for cooking. Spacious living room with built in entertainment area and ceiling fan. Large master BD comes with two closets and en suite bath. A second BD/office and full size BA are offered. One reserved parking spot and 2nd spot for guests is available. Beautiful community pool, fitness center, tennis, basketball, tot lots are all available. Located close to Fair Oaks Mall and commuter routes. Tenant Occupied. Please call agent to confirm showing. Due to baby's nap time showings are Monday - Saturday 9:30 AM - 11:30 AM and 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM. On Sunday showings may be schedule from 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM. Tenant requests 2 hour notice prior to showing. Combo box located on front door.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12106 GREEN LEAF COURT have any available units?
12106 GREEN LEAF COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
What amenities does 12106 GREEN LEAF COURT have?
Some of 12106 GREEN LEAF COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12106 GREEN LEAF COURT currently offering any rent specials?
12106 GREEN LEAF COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12106 GREEN LEAF COURT pet-friendly?
No, 12106 GREEN LEAF COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks.
Does 12106 GREEN LEAF COURT offer parking?
Yes, 12106 GREEN LEAF COURT offers parking.
Does 12106 GREEN LEAF COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12106 GREEN LEAF COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12106 GREEN LEAF COURT have a pool?
Yes, 12106 GREEN LEAF COURT has a pool.
Does 12106 GREEN LEAF COURT have accessible units?
No, 12106 GREEN LEAF COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 12106 GREEN LEAF COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12106 GREEN LEAF COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 12106 GREEN LEAF COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 12106 GREEN LEAF COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
