12106 GREEN LEAF COURT

Resort Living in the DMV! Unbelievable views of the 4th hole at Penderbrook Golf Course from this well maintained light filled 2BD/2BA condo. Enjoy a cup of coffee while watching the sunrise or relax in the evening while watching the sunset in your own sun room while taking in the spectacular golf course view. Generous sized eat-in kitchen with SS appliances and plenty of counter space are perfect for cooking. Spacious living room with built in entertainment area and ceiling fan. Large master BD comes with two closets and en suite bath. A second BD/office and full size BA are offered. One reserved parking spot and 2nd spot for guests is available. Beautiful community pool, fitness center, tennis, basketball, tot lots are all available. Located close to Fair Oaks Mall and commuter routes. Tenant Occupied. Please call agent to confirm showing. Due to baby's nap time showings are Monday - Saturday 9:30 AM - 11:30 AM and 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM. On Sunday showings may be schedule from 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM. Tenant requests 2 hour notice prior to showing. Combo box located on front door.