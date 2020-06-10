All apartments in Fair Oaks
Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:22 PM

11915 PARKLAND COURT

11915 Parkland Court · (703) 877-2722
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11915 Parkland Court, Fair Oaks, VA 22033

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 3028 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
walk in closets
clubhouse
media room
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
media room
Wonderful 5 bedroom home. Dramatic 2 story entry. Large office off entry. 4 bedrooms upper level. Master with is spacious and ensuite bath with walk in closet, sunken tub, separate shower and private water closet. Princess bedroom with ensuite bath and large closet. 2 other bedrooms with hall bath. Lower level has bedroom , full bath, den and large Recreation room- great for a home theater. Also a nice sized storage room.Close to shopping, easy access to Vienna metro. Great golf course community. Home is also for sale$799,000. Sorry no pets accepted at this time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11915 PARKLAND COURT have any available units?
11915 PARKLAND COURT has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11915 PARKLAND COURT have?
Some of 11915 PARKLAND COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11915 PARKLAND COURT currently offering any rent specials?
11915 PARKLAND COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11915 PARKLAND COURT pet-friendly?
No, 11915 PARKLAND COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks.
Does 11915 PARKLAND COURT offer parking?
No, 11915 PARKLAND COURT does not offer parking.
Does 11915 PARKLAND COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11915 PARKLAND COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11915 PARKLAND COURT have a pool?
No, 11915 PARKLAND COURT does not have a pool.
Does 11915 PARKLAND COURT have accessible units?
No, 11915 PARKLAND COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 11915 PARKLAND COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11915 PARKLAND COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 11915 PARKLAND COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 11915 PARKLAND COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
