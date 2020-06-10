11915 PARKLAND COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher walk in closets clubhouse media room ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse media room

Wonderful 5 bedroom home. Dramatic 2 story entry. Large office off entry. 4 bedrooms upper level. Master with is spacious and ensuite bath with walk in closet, sunken tub, separate shower and private water closet. Princess bedroom with ensuite bath and large closet. 2 other bedrooms with hall bath. Lower level has bedroom , full bath, den and large Recreation room- great for a home theater. Also a nice sized storage room.Close to shopping, easy access to Vienna metro. Great golf course community. Home is also for sale$799,000. Sorry no pets accepted at this time.