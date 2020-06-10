11915 PARKLAND COURT

Amenities
Wonderful 5 bedroom home. Dramatic 2 story entry. Large office off entry. 4 bedrooms upper level. Master with is spacious and ensuite bath with walk in closet, sunken tub, separate shower and private water closet. Princess bedroom with ensuite bath and large closet. 2 other bedrooms with hall bath. Lower level has bedroom , full bath, den and large Recreation room- great for a home theater. Also a nice sized storage room.Close to shopping, easy access to Vienna metro. Great golf course community. Home is also for sale$799,000. Sorry no pets accepted at this time.