11575 CAVALIER LANDING COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse elevator parking pool tennis court

***OWNER/AGENT***Bright & sunny two bedrooms (plus den) and two full bathroom home with assigned (1 spot) parking in a secure building with elevator. New carpet throughout with LVP flooring in kitchen and bathrooms. New stainless steel appliances with quartz countertops and gorgeous ceramic backsplash. New washer and dryer. The balcony can be accessed from the master bedroom or the living area. Pool at the clubhouse with tennis and basketball courts. Walking trail to Wegmans, near Fairfax Corner and close to public transportation. Owner/Agent. Sentrilock is located on the black railing on the left side of the building. Please leave card, turn off all lights, remove shoes and thank you for showing!