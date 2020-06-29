All apartments in Fair Oaks
Location

11575 Cavalier Landing Court, Fair Oaks, VA 22030

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
elevator
parking
pool
tennis court
***OWNER/AGENT***Bright & sunny two bedrooms (plus den) and two full bathroom home with assigned (1 spot) parking in a secure building with elevator. New carpet throughout with LVP flooring in kitchen and bathrooms. New stainless steel appliances with quartz countertops and gorgeous ceramic backsplash. New washer and dryer. The balcony can be accessed from the master bedroom or the living area. Pool at the clubhouse with tennis and basketball courts. Walking trail to Wegmans, near Fairfax Corner and close to public transportation. Owner/Agent. Sentrilock is located on the black railing on the left side of the building. Please leave card, turn off all lights, remove shoes and thank you for showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11575 CAVALIER LANDING COURT have any available units?
11575 CAVALIER LANDING COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
What amenities does 11575 CAVALIER LANDING COURT have?
Some of 11575 CAVALIER LANDING COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11575 CAVALIER LANDING COURT currently offering any rent specials?
11575 CAVALIER LANDING COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11575 CAVALIER LANDING COURT pet-friendly?
No, 11575 CAVALIER LANDING COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks.
Does 11575 CAVALIER LANDING COURT offer parking?
Yes, 11575 CAVALIER LANDING COURT offers parking.
Does 11575 CAVALIER LANDING COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11575 CAVALIER LANDING COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11575 CAVALIER LANDING COURT have a pool?
Yes, 11575 CAVALIER LANDING COURT has a pool.
Does 11575 CAVALIER LANDING COURT have accessible units?
No, 11575 CAVALIER LANDING COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 11575 CAVALIER LANDING COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11575 CAVALIER LANDING COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 11575 CAVALIER LANDING COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 11575 CAVALIER LANDING COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
