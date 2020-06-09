11443 FOGARTY COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Beautiful 3-level garage town-home in a sought after neighborhood zoned for Willow SpringsElementary! The home boasts a great luxurious floor plan with an open kitchen / living area, gasfireplace, hardwood floors, granite counter-tops, and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs amassive master bedroom with walk-in closet and spacious master bath, a second living area, anda separate laundry room. On the top floor, very large bedrooms with walk-in closets connected bya large Jack and Jill bath and a built-in office/bookshelf area. Bright and spacious with largewindows and 9 foot ceilings throughout. Enjoy a landscaped garden, backyard deck, and greatHOA amenities including a pool. Close proximity to I-66/Rte. 29/Rte. 50, Fairfax Cornershopping/restaurants, and to Wegmans! Most recent updates are: High Efficient Washer/Dryer2019, Upstairs Bath Paint/Light Fixture 2019, Over Range Microwave 2017, Desk restoration 2017,HD Antenna in Attic & professional TV wall mount 2017. Application Fee: $60 per adult.