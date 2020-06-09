All apartments in Fair Oaks
Find more places like 11443 FOGARTY COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fair Oaks, VA
/
11443 FOGARTY COURT
Last updated November 24 2019 at 1:24 AM

11443 FOGARTY COURT

11443 Fogarty Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fair Oaks
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

11443 Fogarty Ct, Fair Oaks, VA 22030

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 3-level garage town-home in a sought after neighborhood zoned for Willow SpringsElementary! The home boasts a great luxurious floor plan with an open kitchen / living area, gasfireplace, hardwood floors, granite counter-tops, and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs amassive master bedroom with walk-in closet and spacious master bath, a second living area, anda separate laundry room. On the top floor, very large bedrooms with walk-in closets connected bya large Jack and Jill bath and a built-in office/bookshelf area. Bright and spacious with largewindows and 9 foot ceilings throughout. Enjoy a landscaped garden, backyard deck, and greatHOA amenities including a pool. Close proximity to I-66/Rte. 29/Rte. 50, Fairfax Cornershopping/restaurants, and to Wegmans! Most recent updates are: High Efficient Washer/Dryer2019, Upstairs Bath Paint/Light Fixture 2019, Over Range Microwave 2017, Desk restoration 2017,HD Antenna in Attic & professional TV wall mount 2017. Application Fee: $60 per adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11443 FOGARTY COURT have any available units?
11443 FOGARTY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
What amenities does 11443 FOGARTY COURT have?
Some of 11443 FOGARTY COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11443 FOGARTY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
11443 FOGARTY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11443 FOGARTY COURT pet-friendly?
No, 11443 FOGARTY COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks.
Does 11443 FOGARTY COURT offer parking?
Yes, 11443 FOGARTY COURT offers parking.
Does 11443 FOGARTY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11443 FOGARTY COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11443 FOGARTY COURT have a pool?
Yes, 11443 FOGARTY COURT has a pool.
Does 11443 FOGARTY COURT have accessible units?
No, 11443 FOGARTY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 11443 FOGARTY COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11443 FOGARTY COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 11443 FOGARTY COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 11443 FOGARTY COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Finley at Fairfax Corner
4457 Oakdale Crescent Ct
Fair Oaks, VA 22030
The Lincoln At Fair Oaks
12167 Lincoln Lake Way
Fair Oaks, VA 22030
The Windsor at Fair Lakes
4106 Brickell Dr
Fair Oaks, VA 22033
The Reserve at Fairfax Corner
11727 Fairfax Woods Way
Fair Oaks, VA 22030
Gables Centerpointe
12190 Waveland St
Fair Oaks, VA 22033
Wheelhouse of Fair Oaks
12105 Polo Dr
Fair Oaks, VA 22033

Similar Pages

Fair Oaks 1 BedroomsFair Oaks 2 Bedrooms
Fair Oaks Apartments with ParkingFair Oaks Cheap Places
Fair Oaks Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VA
Woodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VAOakton, VAMerrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VAAspen Hill, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia