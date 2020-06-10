All apartments in Fair Oaks
June 13 2020

11379 ARISTOTLE DRIVE

11379 Aristotele Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11379 Aristotele Drive, Fair Oaks, VA 22030

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
gym
game room
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Spacious 2-level condo for rent! Hardwood floors throughout first level. Expansive storage with walk in closets with built in shelves in EACH bedroom! Laundry is on upper level for added convenience. Condo association has all the best amenities: Swimming pool, fitness room, movie room, game room, business center, playground, walking path, and outdoor grills. Tons of parking with one garage (with automatic door) and one assigned parking space transfers with the renting of the unit, plus tons of street parking! Won't last long, come see today

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11379 ARISTOTLE DRIVE have any available units?
11379 ARISTOTLE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
What amenities does 11379 ARISTOTLE DRIVE have?
Some of 11379 ARISTOTLE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11379 ARISTOTLE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
11379 ARISTOTLE DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11379 ARISTOTLE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 11379 ARISTOTLE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks.
Does 11379 ARISTOTLE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 11379 ARISTOTLE DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 11379 ARISTOTLE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11379 ARISTOTLE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11379 ARISTOTLE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 11379 ARISTOTLE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 11379 ARISTOTLE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 11379 ARISTOTLE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 11379 ARISTOTLE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11379 ARISTOTLE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11379 ARISTOTLE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11379 ARISTOTLE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
