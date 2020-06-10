11379 ARISTOTLE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center gym game room parking playground pool bbq/grill garage

Spacious 2-level condo for rent! Hardwood floors throughout first level. Expansive storage with walk in closets with built in shelves in EACH bedroom! Laundry is on upper level for added convenience. Condo association has all the best amenities: Swimming pool, fitness room, movie room, game room, business center, playground, walking path, and outdoor grills. Tons of parking with one garage (with automatic door) and one assigned parking space transfers with the renting of the unit, plus tons of street parking! Won't last long, come see today