Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities business center carport clubhouse gym parking pool garage

JUST RENOVATED Bi-level 2BR/2BA Townhome-style Condo w/Private Detached Garage & Car Port. BRAND NEW FEATURES include: Beautiful HW Floors on Main Level; Neutral tone Carpet on Upper Level; Granite Counters in Kitchen; Designer Color Paint throughout. Super Convenient Location with access to Major Commuter Routes and Fair Oaks Mall. Fabulous Clubhouse w/ Billard Room, Gym. Business Center, Party Room & Outdoor Pool. Come home to the Convenience of Comfort Living! A MUST SEE.