Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Spacious 2 level condo in convenient Fairfax location - near Wegman's, Fairfax Corner &Government Ctr! High ceilings, kitchen w/granite & breakfast bar, large open Living Room with gas fireplace & balcony that brings the fresh air in! 2BR/2 full BA on main level, Upper Level Loft is perfect for another sleeping area or office w/half BA!Full-size W/D in unit along with extra storage closet. Secure bldg, plenty of parking spaces.