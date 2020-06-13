All apartments in Fair Lakes
Find more places like 4740 WARM HEARTH CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fair Lakes, VA
/
4740 WARM HEARTH CIRCLE
Last updated March 11 2020 at 5:20 AM

4740 WARM HEARTH CIRCLE

4740 Warm Hearth Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fair Lakes
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4740 Warm Hearth Circle, Fair Lakes, VA 22033

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful home with great details in Fair Lakes. This home boasts an open floor plan with peninsula gas fireplace, kitchen with corian counters and island, large deck overlooking common area and beautiful beamed two story ceiling in entry foyer. The home is filled with natural light on every level. As you walk into the two story foyer with beamed ceiling please note the ceramic tile floor and the three panel full lite door. Walk past the interior garage door into the recreation room with carpeting and an exit to the low maintenance fenced back yard. Also on this main level is the laundry room and a full bathroom. The upper level #1 boasts a living room with a bay window, a step-up to a formal dining room and step down to the family room and kitchen. The separate dining room shares the peninsula gas fireplace with the family room creating a beautiful designer detail. The family room has perfectly placed built-ins to hold wine glasses or cookbooks. Walking out onto the privacy deck you will have views of the common area with a flowing stream, bridge and views of the pond. The kitchen boasts lots of cabinet space, a double under mount sink, solid surface corian counter tops and a large island with room for stools. The gas stove has a middle burner so you will never run out of space when cooking. Upstairs leads you to the master bedroom with double door entry, a ceiling fan with remote, large walk-in closet and spacious master bathroom with double vanity, large soaking tub and separate shower. The large upper hall bathroom includes a large vanity with tons of counter space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4740 WARM HEARTH CIRCLE have any available units?
4740 WARM HEARTH CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Lakes, VA.
What amenities does 4740 WARM HEARTH CIRCLE have?
Some of 4740 WARM HEARTH CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4740 WARM HEARTH CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
4740 WARM HEARTH CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4740 WARM HEARTH CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 4740 WARM HEARTH CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Lakes.
Does 4740 WARM HEARTH CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 4740 WARM HEARTH CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 4740 WARM HEARTH CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4740 WARM HEARTH CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4740 WARM HEARTH CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 4740 WARM HEARTH CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 4740 WARM HEARTH CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 4740 WARM HEARTH CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 4740 WARM HEARTH CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4740 WARM HEARTH CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4740 WARM HEARTH CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4740 WARM HEARTH CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

eaves Fair Lakes
13116 Autumn Woods Way
Fair Lakes, VA 22033
The Arbors At Fair Lakes
4408 Oak Creek Lane
Fair Lakes, VA 22033
The Julian at Fair Lakes
12751 Fair Lakes Cir
Fair Lakes, VA 22033

Similar Pages

Fair Lakes 1 BedroomsFair Lakes 2 Bedrooms
Fair Lakes Apartments with Washer-DryerFair Lakes Dog Friendly Apartments
Fair Lakes Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VAChevy Chase, MDBurke Centre, VAGlassmanor, MDTakoma Park, MDCherry Hill, VAHybla Valley, VA
Kingstowne, VAFort Belvoir, VAGlenmont, MDAquia Harbour, VANewington, VABroadlands, VALansdowne, VADunn Loring, VAWoodburn, VATriangle, VALaurel Hill, VADumfries, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia