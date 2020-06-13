4740 WARM HEARTH CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful home with great details in Fair Lakes. This home boasts an open floor plan with peninsula gas fireplace, kitchen with corian counters and island, large deck overlooking common area and beautiful beamed two story ceiling in entry foyer. The home is filled with natural light on every level. As you walk into the two story foyer with beamed ceiling please note the ceramic tile floor and the three panel full lite door. Walk past the interior garage door into the recreation room with carpeting and an exit to the low maintenance fenced back yard. Also on this main level is the laundry room and a full bathroom. The upper level #1 boasts a living room with a bay window, a step-up to a formal dining room and step down to the family room and kitchen. The separate dining room shares the peninsula gas fireplace with the family room creating a beautiful designer detail. The family room has perfectly placed built-ins to hold wine glasses or cookbooks. Walking out onto the privacy deck you will have views of the common area with a flowing stream, bridge and views of the pond. The kitchen boasts lots of cabinet space, a double under mount sink, solid surface corian counter tops and a large island with room for stools. The gas stove has a middle burner so you will never run out of space when cooking. Upstairs leads you to the master bedroom with double door entry, a ceiling fan with remote, large walk-in closet and spacious master bathroom with double vanity, large soaking tub and separate shower. The large upper hall bathroom includes a large vanity with tons of counter space.