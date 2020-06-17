4641 HUMMINGBIRD LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking garage

LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!!!, Well Maintained 3 bedroom, 3.5 baths, 2 Car Garage, Spacious Brick/Stone Luxury Townhome in the most sought-after neighborhood of Willow Oaks at Fair Lakes, Open Floor Plan, Plenty of living space with a 3-level bump-out, All Hardwood floor, Spacious Gourmet Kitchen with Adjoin Family Room, Huge Light-Filled Living room, Lower Level Recreation Room with Gas Fireplace & Full Bath, Master Suite with Master Bath, Sep Shower & Soaking Tub. Laundry Room Bedroom Level, New Washer and Dryer will be installed, quick access to all major roads, highways, commuter lots, and public transportation. Fantastic walk score with tons of shops (Target, Walmart, BJ's, DSW, Home Goods), restaurants, grocery just across the street