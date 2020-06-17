4405 SEDGEHURST DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

First Time offered for Lease- Ready for move in, immediate delivery. Fresh paint and carpet, looks and feels like new in the Heart of Fair Lakes! Commuters Dream Location- Right off of 66/50 & 29 . Two spacious bedrooms with two full bathrooms. Vaulted ceiling with breakfast area. Large covered corner wrapped balcony to sit and relax on too. Community Pool and clubhouse. Updated Kitchen with Breakfast bar. Open concept living. Call today to tour! Pets accepted case by case. Water, Sewer and trash all included in rent!