4405 SEDGEHURST DRIVE
Last updated September 13 2019 at 7:13 AM

4405 SEDGEHURST DRIVE

4405 Sedgehurst Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4405 Sedgehurst Drive, Fair Lakes, VA 22033

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
First Time offered for Lease- Ready for move in, immediate delivery. Fresh paint and carpet, looks and feels like new in the Heart of Fair Lakes! Commuters Dream Location- Right off of 66/50 & 29 . Two spacious bedrooms with two full bathrooms. Vaulted ceiling with breakfast area. Large covered corner wrapped balcony to sit and relax on too. Community Pool and clubhouse. Updated Kitchen with Breakfast bar. Open concept living. Call today to tour! Pets accepted case by case. Water, Sewer and trash all included in rent!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4405 SEDGEHURST DRIVE have any available units?
4405 SEDGEHURST DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Lakes, VA.
What amenities does 4405 SEDGEHURST DRIVE have?
Some of 4405 SEDGEHURST DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4405 SEDGEHURST DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4405 SEDGEHURST DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4405 SEDGEHURST DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4405 SEDGEHURST DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 4405 SEDGEHURST DRIVE offer parking?
No, 4405 SEDGEHURST DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 4405 SEDGEHURST DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4405 SEDGEHURST DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4405 SEDGEHURST DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 4405 SEDGEHURST DRIVE has a pool.
Does 4405 SEDGEHURST DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4405 SEDGEHURST DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4405 SEDGEHURST DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4405 SEDGEHURST DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4405 SEDGEHURST DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4405 SEDGEHURST DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
