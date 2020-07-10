13166 QUAIL CREEK LANE

Amenities

Charming End unit Townhouse with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths in the heart of Fair lakes . Eat-in kitchen with Bay Window, Granite Counter-top, Stainless-steel Appliances, 3 Sided Gas Fireplace, Hardwood floor and a large Deck off kitchen!~ All upper level bedrooms with vaulted ceiling.~Fully finished Lower Level with 4th Bedroom and Full Bath, walk out & fenced backyard. ~Great Location! Close to Fair Lakes Shopping Center, I-66, Stringfellow Park & Ride, and just a~few minutes drive to Costco, Walmart and Wholefood.~