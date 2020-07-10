All apartments in Fair Lakes
13166 QUAIL CREEK LANE
Last updated November 28 2019 at 7:00 AM

13166 QUAIL CREEK LANE

13166 Quail Creek Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13166 Quail Creek Lane, Fair Lakes, VA 22033

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
fireplace
Charming End unit Townhouse with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths in the heart of Fair lakes . Eat-in kitchen with Bay Window, Granite Counter-top, Stainless-steel Appliances, 3 Sided Gas Fireplace, Hardwood floor and a large Deck off kitchen!~ All upper level bedrooms with vaulted ceiling.~Fully finished Lower Level with 4th Bedroom and Full Bath, walk out & fenced backyard. ~Great Location! Close to Fair Lakes Shopping Center, I-66, Stringfellow Park & Ride, and just a~few minutes drive to Costco, Walmart and Wholefood.~

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13166 QUAIL CREEK LANE have any available units?
13166 QUAIL CREEK LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Lakes, VA.
What amenities does 13166 QUAIL CREEK LANE have?
Some of 13166 QUAIL CREEK LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13166 QUAIL CREEK LANE currently offering any rent specials?
13166 QUAIL CREEK LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13166 QUAIL CREEK LANE pet-friendly?
No, 13166 QUAIL CREEK LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Lakes.
Does 13166 QUAIL CREEK LANE offer parking?
No, 13166 QUAIL CREEK LANE does not offer parking.
Does 13166 QUAIL CREEK LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13166 QUAIL CREEK LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13166 QUAIL CREEK LANE have a pool?
No, 13166 QUAIL CREEK LANE does not have a pool.
Does 13166 QUAIL CREEK LANE have accessible units?
No, 13166 QUAIL CREEK LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 13166 QUAIL CREEK LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 13166 QUAIL CREEK LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13166 QUAIL CREEK LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13166 QUAIL CREEK LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

