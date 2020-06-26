Amenities
13105 Quail Creek Lane Available 09/15/19 13105 Quail Creek Lane, Fairfax, VA 22033 - Beautifully updated 3 level townhouse w/ patio & storage shed in the heart of Fair Lakes - Greens of Fair Lakes. Stunning hardwood throughout 2 levels. Gorgeous upgraded kitchen w/ new stainless steel appliances. Huge top level master suite w/ vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, fireplace, large bathroom w/ dual vanities, over-sized soaking tub, & walk-in closet. Enjoy 2 living rooms, one w/ hardwood floors & fireplace.
Small Dogs Welcome - under 50 lbs.
Renter pays all utilities - Gas, Electric, Water/Sewer, Trash.
**Tenants are subject to the following charges.
$12.50 Required Liability Insurance Program
$10.00 HVAC Maintenance Program
