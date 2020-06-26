Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

13105 Quail Creek Lane Available 09/15/19 13105 Quail Creek Lane, Fairfax, VA 22033 - Beautifully updated 3 level townhouse w/ patio & storage shed in the heart of Fair Lakes - Greens of Fair Lakes. Stunning hardwood throughout 2 levels. Gorgeous upgraded kitchen w/ new stainless steel appliances. Huge top level master suite w/ vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, fireplace, large bathroom w/ dual vanities, over-sized soaking tub, & walk-in closet. Enjoy 2 living rooms, one w/ hardwood floors & fireplace.



Small Dogs Welcome - under 50 lbs.



Renter pays all utilities - Gas, Electric, Water/Sewer, Trash.



**Tenants are subject to the following charges.

$12.50 Required Liability Insurance Program

$10.00 HVAC Maintenance Program



Make sure to watch the video tour: https://youtu.be/5DS-5gNPXdw



Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:

https://pmpapply.com/property/nova



Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!



Call 703-270-1011 or 888-211-8025 to see this property.

http://www.NorthernVirginiaPropertyManagementPros.com.



Selling or Renting your home with Property Management Pros.com, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.



"We get results in "this market!"



(RLNE3179836)