Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry oven Property Amenities parking garage guest parking

Fabulous 4B/4.5BA Home in the heart of Fair Lakes. Close to all amenities** Whole Foods, Fair Oaks Mall** and commuter routes** I-66, Rte. 50, Ffx County Pkwy. Live large in this spacious 3,300+ sq ft home with gorgeous H/W floors, main level Owners Suite w/2 W/I closets and huge en suite Bath. Great kitchen w/Breakfast Nook flows into cozy Family Room w/Gas Fireplace and lots of space to entertain. 2 Car Garage and expansive Drive Way for guest parking. Available now!