Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful brick front end unit townhouse with 2 car garage. Freshly painted and brand new carpet. Family room off kitchen with walk out to deck. Hardwood in kitchen and foyer. Fully finished basement with rec room and walk out to fenced yard and patio. Large master bedroom with huge closet. Close to shopping, restaurants, commuter routes.