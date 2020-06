Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Super Duper 3 Level Townhome style Condo near 66/286 (Fairfax County in a Gated Community~Available immediately. 2 Bed 2 Bath with HUGE Walk-in Closets~ Main Level with Fireplace Deck and Updated Kitchen, One Detached Garage right in front of the main door with 1 car driveway~ More Parking on the side!! SImple Spacious home with enough space & Privacy!!$65 Processing fee Apply to Pearson Smith Property Mangement