Fair Lakes, VA
12857 FAIR BRIAR LANE
12857 FAIR BRIAR LANE

12857 Fair Briar Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12857 Fair Briar Lane, Fair Lakes, VA 22033

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
Pictures to come: Excellent opportunity to live in Gates of Fair lakes with secure gated entry, and minutes to Fair Lakes, Fairfax Corner, Fair Oaks. Eating, entertainment and shopping are at your finger tips. This updated unit with private garage parking will have new laminate wood floors on the main level and new carpet on upper level replaced prior to move in! The kitchen includes gas cooking, stainless steel appliances, kitchen island and granite counters open to living and dining space! Tons of natural light and open main level floor plan. The upper level bedrooms offer vaulted ceilings. Lots of extra visitor parking and quick access to community amenities including pool, gym, club room and more. 12-24 month lease available. June 1st move in - NO PETS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12857 FAIR BRIAR LANE have any available units?
12857 FAIR BRIAR LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Lakes, VA.
What amenities does 12857 FAIR BRIAR LANE have?
Some of 12857 FAIR BRIAR LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12857 FAIR BRIAR LANE currently offering any rent specials?
12857 FAIR BRIAR LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12857 FAIR BRIAR LANE pet-friendly?
No, 12857 FAIR BRIAR LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Lakes.
Does 12857 FAIR BRIAR LANE offer parking?
Yes, 12857 FAIR BRIAR LANE offers parking.
Does 12857 FAIR BRIAR LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12857 FAIR BRIAR LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12857 FAIR BRIAR LANE have a pool?
Yes, 12857 FAIR BRIAR LANE has a pool.
Does 12857 FAIR BRIAR LANE have accessible units?
No, 12857 FAIR BRIAR LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 12857 FAIR BRIAR LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12857 FAIR BRIAR LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12857 FAIR BRIAR LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12857 FAIR BRIAR LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
