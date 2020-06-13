12857 FAIR BRIAR LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage guest parking

Pictures to come: Excellent opportunity to live in Gates of Fair lakes with secure gated entry, and minutes to Fair Lakes, Fairfax Corner, Fair Oaks. Eating, entertainment and shopping are at your finger tips. This updated unit with private garage parking will have new laminate wood floors on the main level and new carpet on upper level replaced prior to move in! The kitchen includes gas cooking, stainless steel appliances, kitchen island and granite counters open to living and dining space! Tons of natural light and open main level floor plan. The upper level bedrooms offer vaulted ceilings. Lots of extra visitor parking and quick access to community amenities including pool, gym, club room and more. 12-24 month lease available. June 1st move in - NO PETS