Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated some paid utils accessible internet access

This is a Single bedroom for rent in a luxury townhouse. Brand new renovated bathroom. New luxury vinyl flooring. Brand new washer/dryer units. Utilities and hi-speed internet included. Minutes to Fairfax County Parkway and I-66. Close to Fair Oaks Maill, Costco, Fair Lakes Shooping center, Geroge Mason and Vienna Metro Station. No pets allowed. Ready to move in.