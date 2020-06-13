All apartments in Fair Lakes
12432 LIBERTY BRIDGE ROAD

12432 Liberty Bridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

12432 Liberty Bridge Road, Fair Lakes, VA 22033

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available 4/8/2020! Luxury 3 bedroom town home w/garage in sought after East Market @ Fair Lakes. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances & granite counter tops. Master suite w/ full bath including separate soaking tub and shower. French door leads out to upper deck. Landlord considers pets case by case with $500 deposit. Maximum 2 unrelated adults - Maximum 2 incomes to qualify. Application fee $55 & Earnest Money Deposit ($2295) submitted with application - payable to Promax Management. Applications will not be accepted unless the prospective tenant visits the property OR signs the sight unseen addendum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12432 LIBERTY BRIDGE ROAD have any available units?
12432 LIBERTY BRIDGE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Lakes, VA.
What amenities does 12432 LIBERTY BRIDGE ROAD have?
Some of 12432 LIBERTY BRIDGE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12432 LIBERTY BRIDGE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
12432 LIBERTY BRIDGE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12432 LIBERTY BRIDGE ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 12432 LIBERTY BRIDGE ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 12432 LIBERTY BRIDGE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 12432 LIBERTY BRIDGE ROAD offers parking.
Does 12432 LIBERTY BRIDGE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12432 LIBERTY BRIDGE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12432 LIBERTY BRIDGE ROAD have a pool?
No, 12432 LIBERTY BRIDGE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 12432 LIBERTY BRIDGE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 12432 LIBERTY BRIDGE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 12432 LIBERTY BRIDGE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12432 LIBERTY BRIDGE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 12432 LIBERTY BRIDGE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 12432 LIBERTY BRIDGE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
