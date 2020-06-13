12432 LIBERTY BRIDGE ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Available 4/8/2020! Luxury 3 bedroom town home w/garage in sought after East Market @ Fair Lakes. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances & granite counter tops. Master suite w/ full bath including separate soaking tub and shower. French door leads out to upper deck. Landlord considers pets case by case with $500 deposit. Maximum 2 unrelated adults - Maximum 2 incomes to qualify. Application fee $55 & Earnest Money Deposit ($2295) submitted with application - payable to Promax Management. Applications will not be accepted unless the prospective tenant visits the property OR signs the sight unseen addendum.